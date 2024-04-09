Leeds United vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis as Timothee Pembele starts and Mike Dodds makes changes
Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Elland Road.
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw against Bristol City on Saturday, leaving Mike Dodds’ side 13th in the table. Leeds, meanwhile, missed the chance to move back into the automatic promotion places after a 2-1 defeat at Coventry.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from Elland Road throughout the evening:
LIVE: Leeds 0 Sunderland 0
Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford
Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Byram, Roberts, Anthony, Gnonto, Piroe, Joseph
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Clarke, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Alese, Hjelde, Roberts, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir
33' Over from Rigg
That was a rare opportunity for Sunderland as Rigg received the ball on the edge of Leeds’ box but fired his shot over the bar.
38' Another Clarke shot saved
Sunderland are getting into some good areas.
Clarke cuts inside of Gray on the visitors’ left but his low shot is saved by Meslier.
36' Leeds fans unhappy
The home fans are unhappy after Ballard, who is already on a yellow card, tangled with Bamford.
The Leeds man appeared to try and trip Ballard first, before the Sunderland defender tripped his opponent back.
The referee has a word with both of them.
35' Clarke denied
More pressure from Sunderland as Clarke drives past Rodon and into the Leeds box. Meslier was quick off his line and saved the winger’s low effort with his leg.
21' Ballard booked
This time Ballard is booked for catching Bamford with a late challenge inside the Sunderland half.
31' Leeds go close
Summerville managed to get away from Hume on Leeds’ left before cutting inside.
Ballard was able to make a crucial block as the ball went behind for a corner.
28' Patterson called into action again
Patterson punches away another Leeds corner after Summerville swung the ball into Sunderland’s box.
20' Patterson punches away
Patterson is alert again to punch away another cross after Leeds played a short corner and Gruev swung the ball into the box.
23' Meslier collects
The Leeds keeper is called into action as Clarke’s shot is deflected. Meslier was able to catch the ball comfortably.
