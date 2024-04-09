Live

Leeds United vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis as Timothee Pembele starts and Mike Dodds makes changes

Live updates, analysis and reaction from Elland Road as Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 20:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Elland Road.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw against Bristol City on Saturday, leaving Mike Dodds’ side 13th in the table. Leeds, meanwhile, missed the chance to move back into the automatic promotion places after a 2-1 defeat at Coventry.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from Elland Road throughout the evening:

Leeds vs Sunderland

19:09 BSTUpdated 20:26 BST

LIVE: Leeds 0 Sunderland 0

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford

Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Byram, Roberts, Anthony, Gnonto, Piroe, Joseph

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Pembele, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Rigg, Clarke, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Alese, Hjelde, Roberts, Ba, Mundle, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir

20:36 BSTUpdated 20:41 BST

33' Over from Rigg

That was a rare opportunity for Sunderland as Rigg received the ball on the edge of Leeds’ box but fired his shot over the bar.

20:41 BST

38' Another Clarke shot saved

Sunderland are getting into some good areas.

Clarke cuts inside of Gray on the visitors’ left but his low shot is saved by Meslier.

20:39 BST

36' Leeds fans unhappy

The home fans are unhappy after Ballard, who is already on a yellow card, tangled with Bamford.

The Leeds man appeared to try and trip Ballard first, before the Sunderland defender tripped his opponent back.

The referee has a word with both of them.

20:37 BST

35' Clarke denied

More pressure from Sunderland as Clarke drives past Rodon and into the Leeds box. Meslier was quick off his line and saved the winger’s low effort with his leg.

20:24 BSTUpdated 20:34 BST

21' Ballard booked

This time Ballard is booked for catching Bamford with a late challenge inside the Sunderland half.

20:34 BST

31' Leeds go close

Summerville managed to get away from Hume on Leeds’ left before cutting inside.

Ballard was able to make a crucial block as the ball went behind for a corner.

20:30 BST

28' Patterson called into action again

Patterson punches away another Leeds corner after Summerville swung the ball into Sunderland’s box.

20:23 BSTUpdated 20:27 BST

20' Patterson punches away

Patterson is alert again to punch away another cross after Leeds played a short corner and Gruev swung the ball into the box.

20:25 BST

23' Meslier collects

The Leeds keeper is called into action as Clarke’s shot is deflected. Meslier was able to catch the ball comfortably.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedSunderlandElland RoadBristol CityTeam news

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.