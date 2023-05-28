Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt was playing with an injury during his final few weeks on Wearside and has praised the forward’s continuous commitment.

Gelhardt, who joined the Black Cats in January, picked up an ankle issue in April but still started Sunderland’s last six matches - including both play-off fixtures against Luton.

The forward will return to Leeds this summer having scored three goals in 20 appearances for Sunderland, yet Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury meant he often had to lead the line on his own.

Gelhardt is one of three loanees who will leave Wearside following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, with Amad and Edouard Michut set to go back to Manchester United and PSG respectively.

“I think when players come on loan you’re relying on them to really embrace what’s going on,” Speakman told Sunderland’s website when discussing the aforementioned players. “You don’t really have a lot of time and can’t look too far into the future. You do need to see those on-pitch performances.

“I think for all three of those young players, they’ve absolutely stepped up on everything we’ve asked of them and more.”

On Gelhardt, Speakman added: “For Joffy, Joffy has probably been a standout over the last few weeks of the season. He’s played with an injury and I think in his type of scenario a lot of players don’t play.

“I think to go through what he went through behind the scenes to get himself out on the pitch for Sunderland is a massive mark of respect and really underpins the type of character he is.

“We are probably a little bit disappointed for Joffy as well. We would have liked to have seen him play in maybe a slightly different team shape with some different personnel, maybe we would have seen more out of him.

“But he’s been part of that flexible forward line for us which helped contribute a number of goals. I think we were fourth top scorers in the league, so really, really pleased with both his input in possession and out of possession.”

