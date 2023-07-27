Joe Gelhardt admits it was challenging playing as a lone striker at Sunderland last season but believes he grew into the role.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United in January, when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a No 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland.

Reflecting on his time at the Stadium of Light, Gelhardt told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "When I spoke to Tony Mowbray the Sunderland manager he said that I was supposed to play with Ross Stewart, but when he got injured Tony said you’re probably going to play up front on your own.

"I’ve played there before, I didn’t see it as much of a problem but it was tough some games, big centre-halves, strong and physical. Sometimes it can be lonely up there on your own but I felt as though at the end of the season I got better and got used to it more and I enjoyed it."

Gelhardt has now returned to Leeds, who were relegated from the Premier League last season and appointed former Norwich boss Daniel Farke as their new manager earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt has been used as a No 10 in pre-season for The Whites, a role which the 21-year-old feels suits his game.

"I like getting on the ball and running at defenders," the forward added.

"As a nine it’s sometimes harder because you’ve got to stretch the game, have your back to goal, bring other people in. I think I benefit from getting the ball deeper and running at defences and trying to make things happen. But I’ll play anywhere the manager plays me."

Leeds will start their 2023/24 Championship campaign with a home game against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad