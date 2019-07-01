Lee Cattermole thanks Sunderland fans after shock exit
Sunderland have confirmed that former captain Lee Cattermole has left the club with ‘immediate effect’ after a decade at the club.
A statement on the club’s website said: “Lee has been a great servant for SAFC and we wish to place on record our thanks for his dedication for the past 10 years and we wish him the very best in the future.”
The former Middlesbrough man clocked up 233 league appearances for the Black Cats after signing for the club under former manager Steve Bruce for £6million and played for Sunderland at Wembley three times.
Cattermole, an ex-England U21 international, released a statement thanking Sunderland fans for their support.
“Sunderland is a special club and this decision has not been easy, but I believe it is the right time to find a new challenge.
The football club, over my 10 years, has had some fantastic managers, staff and players and I have been lucky to be part of that.
“I would like to say a big thank you to Jack Ross and his staff, and I wish him and the current squad all the best for the coming season.
There are some exciting young players at the club and I will be looking forward to seeing them progress.
And finally, and most importantly, the fans. You are what makes the club special and your passion and commitment is something that has always inspired me throughout my career at Sunderland and will continue to inspire the team. Thank you.”