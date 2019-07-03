Lee Burge on Sunderland move, Jon McLaughlin and what fans can expect
Lee Burge says he is looking forward to competing with and learning from Jon McLaughlin.
Burge sealed his move to Sunderland on Wednesday and signed a two-year deal.
Jack Ross was eager to strengthen his goalkeeping ranks after Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek left the club following the expiration of their contracts.
Burge has been Coventry’s number one for the last three seasons, two of those in League One.
McLaughlin was player of the season for Sunderland last year and despite interest from the Championship, the Black Cats are determined to keep him.
“He had a great season and I'm looking forward to working with him, learning from, asking him loads of questions,” Burge told safc.com.
“[Jack Ross] He just said to come in and work hard, that's what I want to do.
“Me and Jon just want to work hard together and compete.
“Fans should expect just a solid goalie really, calm.
“I'm just looking forward to getting going, I'm buzzing to be here.”
A loan spell at Nuneaton Town was the only break in a long association with Coventry City, with Burge admitting that it was ‘tough’ to leave the club.
But he says he is thrilled to be on Wearside.
“This is a club that can offer me everything I want, and the stature of the club is incredible,” he said.
“As a player, you want to train at the best facilities and play in the best stadiums, and this is by far the best place I have experienced.”