League One transfers: Every done deal completed by Sunderland's promotion rivals
Jack Ross delved into the transfer market for the first time this week as he looked to bolster his Sunderland squad – but how are their rivals shaping-up for the new campaign?
By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 11:58
The Black Cats will face stern competition in the race for promotion, with a number of their third tier rivals having already completed some eye-catching deals – which could prompt some worry. Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY deal completed in League One this summer so far: