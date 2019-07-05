The League One transfer deals that could leave Sunderland worried

League One transfers: Every done deal completed by Sunderland's promotion rivals

Jack Ross delved into the transfer market for the first time this week as he looked to bolster his Sunderland squad – but how are their rivals shaping-up for the new campaign?

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 11:58

The Black Cats will face stern competition in the race for promotion, with a number of their third tier rivals having already completed some eye-catching deals – which could prompt some worry. Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY deal completed in League One this summer so far:

1. Accrington Stanley

In: Joe Pritchard (Bolton) Out: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford)

2. AFC Wimbledon

In: Nathan Trott (West Ham United - loan), Adam Roscrow (Cardiff Met), Luke O’Neill (Gillingham) Out: James Hanson (Grimsby Town)

3. Blackpool

In: Adi Yussuf (Solihull), Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle), Sully Kaikai (NAC Breda), Ben Tollitt (Tranmere Rovers), Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) Out: John O’Sullivan (Morecambe), Mark Cullen (Port Vale)

4. Bolton Wanderers

In: None Out: Mark Beevers (Peterborough), Joe Pritchard (Accrington), Mark Little (Bristol Rovers), Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City), Luca Connell (Celtic), Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest)

