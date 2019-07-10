League One transfer rumours: Sunderland handed blow in defender chase as manager speaks out
The new campaign is rapidly approaching for Sunderland and their League One rivals - and the transfer speculation shows no sign of letting-up.
Jack Ross is still keen to strengthen his side and has been linked with a host of players, while the rest of the third tier continue to eye new recruits.
But what’s the latest speculation from League One? Here’s the rumours doing the rounds today:
Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Charlton are in talks over a new contract with centre back Jason Pearce. The experienced defender was linked with Sunderland as Jack Ross looks to strengthen his defensive options, but we understand other players are being considered. (London News Online)
Paul Lambert has played down rumours of Daryl Murphy re-joining Ipswich Town - questioning whether the transfer-listed Nottingham Forest striker’s wage demands would be realistic (East Anglian Daily Times)
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Coventry City have been handed a boost in their hopes of securing another loan deal for Wolves midfielder Bright Enobakhare after the youngster was left out of the Premier League side’s squad for their trip to China (Coventry Live)
Karl Robinson has confirmed that Oxford United are preparing a six-figure bid for a top target - which is widely rumoured to be Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findley (Oxford Mail)
Championship side Hull City have signed former Gillingham striker Tom Eaves, who was previously linked with Sunderland (Various)
Bolton Wanderers captain David Wheater looks set to join League Two side Salford City - having shunned interest from Scotland (Bolton News)