League One transfer rumours: Sunderland face competition to land £150,000 winger as MLS clubs circle
Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of players as the League One season approaches.
And with the Black Cats having delved into the market this week, reports suggest they could be set to secure further deals.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from League One:Sunderland continue to be linked with out-of-contract Motherwell winger Chris Cadden. However, the Scottish international - who could be available for as little as £150,000 in compensation - is also attracting interest from Columbus Crew in the MLS (Daily Record)
Premier League side Crystal Palace have made an approach to Bolton Wanderers over the possibility of signing goalkeeper Remi Matthews (Bolton News)
Stopper Max O’Leary could be set to make the move to Shrewsbury Town on loan, with the side believed to be in advanced talks with Bristol City over a deal (Football Insider)
Portsmouth look set to miss out on a deal for former Bournemouth winger Marc Pugh - who is bound for the Championship (BBC)
Striker Darryl Murphy has been linked with a return to Ipswich Town after being transfer listed by Nottingham Forest (Various)
Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that attacker Marcus Maddison has not been in talks with any other clubs - despite speculation (Shields Gazette)
Jamal Lowe continues to attract interest from the Championship, with Kenny Jackett admitting that Portsmouth have turned down bids for the wideman (Portsmouth News)
Championship side Barnsley have reportedly launched a £700,000 offer for Coventry City striker Conor Chaplin (Coventry Live)