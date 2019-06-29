League One transfer rumours: Portsmouth hand Sunderland potential boost plus Coventry, Blackpool and Oxford news
Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of players - and the Black Cats may have been handed some good news as they seek a breakthrough.
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has admitted his side are likely to be finished in the transfer market - which could hand a boost to promotion rivals Sunderland if they pursue their rumoured interest in Charlton defender Jason Pearce, who was also linked with Pompey.
Meanwhile, Sunderland have also been linked with Manchester United striker James Wilson. The youngster is set to be released from Old Trafford this summer - with Preston North End and Aberdeen also keen.
The Scottish Express claim that Jack Ross is also eyeing Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden - with Oxford United also vying for the winger, with compensation of around £200,000 expected to be payable to the Fir Park side.
Blackpool have been handed a boost in their hopes of keeping in-demand defender Curits Tilt, with Portsmouth’s interest in the centre back set to cool.
Recently relegated Bolton Wanderers have seen youngster Luca Connell depart the club and join Celtic. Middlesbrough and Norwich City were also thought to be keen.
Bury have seen striker Nicky Maynard confirm his departure, with the frontman heavily linked with League Two side Plymouth Argyle.
Bright Enobakhare looks unlikely to make a quick loan return to Coventry City - with Wolves set to hand the youngster a chance to impress in pre-season despite Mark Robins’ side trying their best to secure a second spell at the Sky Blues for the 21-year-old.