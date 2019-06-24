League One transfer news: Sunderland dealt blow in striker chase plus Rotherham, Portsmouth and Ipswich rumours
Sunderland continue their search for new additions as the League One season draws closer - but reports suggest they may have been dealt a transfer blow.
Jack Ross is yet to seal a signing this summer as takeover talks rumble on, but - with the manager given the green light to complete deals - new faces may not be far away.
Elsewhere, a host of League One clubs have been linked with summer swoops as activity hots-up.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from the third tier:
Sunderland have been dealt a blow in the chase for Plymouth striker Freddie Ladapo - with Plymouth Live claiming that Rotherham have submitted a £500,000 offer for the prolific striker. Portsmouth have also been linked with a move.
Meanwhile, League One newcomers Bury could be raided by recently-relegated Plymouth, with former Shakers boss Ryan Lowe keen to bring attacking midfielder Jay O’Shea to Home Park.
Ex-Liverpool youngster Danny Wilson is being eyed by Oxford United, who could offer the former Rangers and Heats centre back a route back into English football.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers are thought to be eyeing a move for Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose as he enters the final year of his contract. Salford and Bradford are also reportedly interested.
Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski continues to be linked with the exit door at Ipswich Town - but has returned to Portman Road for pre-season training, despite the club entering negotiations with Millwall over a deal.
Celtic look set to seal a six-figure deal for Bolton youngster Luca Connell, who will snub Premier League interest to join the Scottish champions.
Elsewhere, after leaving Bolton, former Newcastle United wideman Sammy Ameobi has sealed a move to Championship side Nottingham Forest.
Former Sunderland and Liverpool striker Jerome Sinclair could be set for a return to League One - with Oxford United keen on another loan deal for the forward. The Watford ace spent the second half of last season on loan at the Kassam Stadium after his unsuccessful spell at the Stadium of Light.