League One round-up: Sunderland chase Walsall skipper, Coventry City looking to trim squad whilst Blackpool target double swoop
It’s been a busy day in League One - here, we recap the main talking points in our daily round-up… including strong rumours coming out of Sunderland, Coventry City and Oxford United.
Sunderland have been heavily linked with a move for Walsall’s young captain George Dobson after the departure of Lee Cattermole from the Stadium of Light last week.
Walsall suffered relegation to League Two last season but the 21-year-old central midfielder impressed as captain and played in 44 matches across all competitions and chipped in with eight assists
Meanwhile, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted that he is looking to trim is squad by around ten players before the new season begins.
The Sky Blues gaffer has taken 24 players to Spain for the League One club’s annual pre-season tour with left-back Junior Brown having been transfer listed.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
In other news, it’s rumoured that Oxford United will hold off on loaning 20-year-old Malachi Napa out following the player’s impressive start to pre-season.
The youngster is supposedly attracting interest from Glasgow Rangers but manager Karl Robinson has decided to keep him at the club for the time being.
“He’s shown tremendous moments in training and even in the game (at Rangers on Sunday) he showed bits of how good he can be,” said the former MK Dons boss. “There’s a lot more to come from Malachi.”
Finally, Blackpool look to be lining up a double deal for 33-year-old ex-QPR star Alex Baptiste and 25-year-old Carlisle striker Hallam Hope.