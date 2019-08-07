League One gossip: Sunderland eye surprise midfielder deal, Peterborough chief reveals Ipswich talks, Bolton goalkeeper wanted by Millwall
Here are all the latest League One rumours from around the web:
Sunderland are interested in signing midfielder Aaron Tshibola, who is allowed to leave Aston Villa on a free transfer. (FootDRC)
Black Cats scouts were spotted at Dundee United v Inverness on Saturday, though no details have been released on who they were watching. (Dundee Evening Telegraph)
Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans called Barry Fry to discuss potential signings earlier this week. (EADT)
Read More
Posh manager Darren Ferguson insists he’s in no rush to sign another striker despite the departure of Matt Godden to Coventry City. (Peterborough Telegraph)
Doncaster Rovers have rejected a substantial seven-figure bid for Ben Whiteman from Hull City. (Doncaster Free Press)
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Millwall have enquired about signing Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, however the 32-year-old isn't expected to keen on a switch to London. (The Sun)
Fleetwood Town face a battle to keep hold of winger Wes Burns with Middlesbrough preparing a last-minute offer. (Football Insider)
Shrewsbury Town are rivalling Championship clubs as they look to secure West Brom midfielder Sam Field on loan. (Football Insider)
Oxford United will receive 15% of Kemar Roofe's £7m move to Anderlecht from Leeds United. (Banbury Cake)