Laurens De Bock reveals why he needs to be ‘selfish’ at Sunderland - as he discusses Denver Hume battle

Laurens De Bock reveals why he must be 'selfish' at Sunderland

The Leeds United loanee picked up an injury in Jack Ross’ final game in charge, but returned to the fold in the Leasing.com Trophy defeat to Leicester City.

That was De Bock’s first outing under new manager Parkinson and - while admitting it was a ‘pity’ to see Ross depart - the situation is not a new one for the full-back.

Indeed, his short-term focus is merely on impressing Parkinson

"It's a pity, but it's not the first time I've been in this situation,” said De Bock

“I've had it before when I've come to a new club and then after two weeks, a new manager comes in. It's never easy, but I'm just trying to prove myself in training.

“Just now, I need this 90 minutes for my fitness levels so I think I just have to keep in mind that I played 90 minutes and forget the result.

“This is the selfish way, but it is always nicer to come back in the right way."

De Bock’s absence handed an opportunity to Denver Hume - who has arguably been the standout performer since Parkinson’s arrival.

It is now down to the Belgian to stake his claim for a recall - and that fact isn’t lost on the man himself.

"It's up to me to improve and to prove myself to the coach,” admitted De Bock.

“I think there will be more opportunities coming and also in training, I need to keep working hard. The manager has to pick and also Denver is playing very well now, so it's up to me to show him that I also want to play.

“I'm pleased for him that he's showing this level, it's good for the team and now it's up to me."

“In this league you have so many games, so everybody in this team needs to be ready to play,” he continued.