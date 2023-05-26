Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland are moving at an incredible pace on and off the pitch following their first season back in the Championship.

The Black Cats finished sixth in the second tier before losing to Luton in the play-offs and narrowly missing out on another trip to Wembley.

“We are certainly really, really pleased with where the club has got to, the position we’ve finished, performance of the players, performance of the staff,” Speakman told the club’s website.

“I think the reflection piece is still going on. It’s still quite raw to get so close to the Wembley final two years on the bounce, but we’re super happy with where we got to and really, really geared up to try and improve for next year.”

Sunderland overcame multiple setbacks during the 2022/23 campaign, after head coach Alex Neil left for Stoke in August.

Neil was subsequently replaced by Tony Mowbray, who had to manage a depleted squad in the second half of the season due to injuries.

“I think most of all it’s representative of the club,” said Speakman when discussing the club’s sixth-place finish despite facing adversities.

“I think the club is moving forward at such an incredible pace at the minute both on and off the pitch. Obviously that’s really pleasing and bodes well for the future.

“I think most of all with Tony the head coach, coaching staff, support staff, they’ve gone about their business in a really professional manner and soaked up that adversity and issues that naturally crop up in a season.

“I think that has been communicated down to the players and I think the players have been first class in their approach.

“We have probably had a bit of adversity you wouldn’t want and have probably been a little unlucky at times, but no one has felt sorry for themselves.

“I think that sort of attitude to try and achieve regardless of the circumstances in front of you has meant we have probably exceeded expectations.