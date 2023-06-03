Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland have adopted an effective way of working when it comes to negotiating new contracts - but has warned the club can’t get complacent.

Carl Winchester was the Black Cats’ only senior player whose deal expired this summer, highlighting their long-term strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you want to have well-structured contracts,” Speakman told Sunderland’s website.

“Just the nature of where the club was when we inherited it, it was limping from a short-term strategy to a short-term strategy which was never ideal.

“We’ve certainly tried to build a squad that’s got some longevity in it and I think naturally when you acquire talented players you want to retain those talented players for as long as possible.

“Ultimately there might be an end date to that, whether their contract comes to an end or whether you sell a player, whatever it might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think we’re in a really good spot at the minute, we’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re not being complacent in any shape or form.

“But we certainly feel we’ve got into a rhythm and way of working which hopefully is going to bring some future successes.”

Sunderland do have ten players heading into the final year of their contracts this summer, including striker Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats have been in talks with the 26-year-old over a long-term deal for over a year, yet there has been no indication the two parties are close to agreeing new terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad