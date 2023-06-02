Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman hopes Amad’s loan spell at Sunderland will help the club when trying to recruit players this summer.

The Manchester United forward scored 14 goals in 42 appearances for the Black Cats and regained his confidence following a challenging loan spell at Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Amad’s year at Sunderland, Speakman told the club’s website: “I think Amad’s performances in the games, the way he’s taken to the supporters, not just with the ball but I think if you see some of his defensive work, some of his energy, some of his pressing, he’s absolutely bought into what we’ve required from him.

“He’s got a really nice personality which I think hundreds of thousands of Sunderland supporters have taken too.

“We’re really proud as well that we’ve managed to help his career. I think he came off the back of the move to Glasgow and him himself may have said he came with a lower confidence than what he’s used to.

“To be able to build that player back up hopefully bodes well for him but also bodes well for us when we are trying to recruit, whether on loan or permanent transfers, that this is a really, really good place to come for players regardless of age.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad is set to return to Manchester United this summer, where he has two years left on his contract, after joining the Premier League club for a reported £19million, plus a further £18.2million in add-ons, in 2021.