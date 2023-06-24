Sunderland have completed the signing of Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

The 17-year-old travelled to Wearside after representing England’s under-18s side this month, while he was spotted eating Italian food at Romano’s in Cleadon near Sunderland on Friday night.

Jobe was joined at the restaurant by family members, including his brother Jude, who completed his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid earlier this month.

The length of Bellingham’s contract hasn’t been disclosed, with the club stating he’s signed a ‘long-term’ deal on Wearside.

Bellingham will wear the No 7 shirt at Sunderland and join up with his new teammates when they return for pre-season training next week.

Reacting to the move Bellingham told Sunderland’s website: “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time and I can’t wait to get started.

“I spent many years at Birmingham City and that really helped my development, but now felt like the right time to take the next step.

“I’m looking forward to working under the head coach – I want to learn and develop my game – and I feel like I’m progressing every week, so playing with good players will only help that.

“The Stadium of Light is the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in and the fans have already made me feel welcome online, so I’m excited to get going and I’m focused on letting my football speak for itself.”

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Jobe’s a player who is focused on being the best version of himself and for him to feel that Sunderland can best support that progression is a massive endorsement of what we are doing.

“He has a great range of technical attributes and he will continue to develop physically despite already showing that he can shoulder the demands of Championship football.