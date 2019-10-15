Kevin Phillips gives Sunderland managerial update after applying for role
Kevin Phillips expects Sunderland to make a swift appointment as they search for a successor to Jack Ross.
Philips revealed last week that he had put his name forward for the vacancy as he looks to begin his managerial career.
He has also been considered as a potential member of Nigel Pearson’s backroom staff, with Pearson’s record at Leicester City appealing to the Black Cats.
Phillips expects a decision to be made soon, with Phil Parkinson the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers.
“We reached out and made contact,” Phillips told talkSPORT.
“Over the last two seasons when the job has come up I’ve never really put myself out there. But I thought it was the right time to put myself in.
“We had a good chat. From what I hear they could announce someone today. They want someone in charge quickly. They’ve got a big game on Saturday.
“I’d love to have a crack at it.”
The Black Cats have also considered Paul Cook, Gareth Ainsworth and Daniel Stendel for the vacancy.
League One experience and recent success has been considered a prerequisite for any potential candidate, with Stewart Donald clear that promotion this season would be the main aim for the new manager.
Sunderland face a hectic schedule for the rest of this month.
Tranmere visit the Stadium of Light following the trip to Wycombe, before a league fixture away at Shrewsbury Town and a Carabao Cup clash against Oxford United.