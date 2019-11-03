Kevin Phillips discusses Phil Parkinson's Sunderland tenure so far and FPP investment

Luke O’Nien’s first-half diving header was enough to seal the three points against Sol Campbell’s side, who have shipped an incredible 44 goals so far this season.

Phillips, though, believes Phil Parkinson’s biggest challenge willl be to revive the club’s away form after a break for three cup fixtures.

Parkinson has lost both his league encounters on the road this season.

Jack Ross also lost two away games before his dismissal in early October.

“Although they've won at home it still wasn't a great performance, but, it's a win,” Phillips told EFL on Quest.

“If they can sort that away form out and find a way to win away from from home, with the crowd behind them there, they will win a lot of games there.

“Hopefully they can go and get promotion.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips

“The fans there have seen it all in the last four/five years and now it's just all about wins and getting out of this league.”

Promotion back to the Championship this season is pivotal for the Black Cats, with the club’s parachute payments from the Premier League drawing to a close.

As such, Phillips hopes that the recent investment from the FPP group can help Parkinson reshape his squad in January.

“If they don't go up this year, it will become even more difficult,” he said.