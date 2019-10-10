Kevin Phillips confirms his interest in Sunderland vacancy after Jack Ross departure
Kevin Phillips has confirmed that he wants to be conisdered for the managerial vacancy at Sunderland.
The former striker is one of the early favourites with the bookmakers after the departure of Jack Ross earlier this week.
Phillips has no managerial experience but as now coached extensively in the Championship, at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City .
He told talkSPORT this morning that he would ‘of course’ be interested in making the step up at a club where he is revered for his exploits as a player.
“Of course I would,” Phillips said.
“I’m not going to stand here and lie to you. Every time I've been asked when the job comes up and I've been linked, of course I'm interested.
“I'd be daft not to [be interested].
“There's pluses and minuses in taking the job when you've done so well at a club, but ultimately I've always said that I'd love to have a crack at management and I'd love to go back to the club.
“If it happens now great, if it doesn't maybe somewhere down the line it will.”
Stewart Donald began the search for a new boss on Wednesday, and has a big decision to make as to whether he opts for a manager with experience of promotion at League One level.
Speaking on Tuesday night, he said: “I’m looking for a manager that’s going to get us promoted.
“The remit is obvious in that sense.”