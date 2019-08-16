Kaz Sterling has opened up on his spell at Sunderland

The striker appeared just eight times during a half-season stint at the Stadium of Light, and has since joined League One rivals Doncaster Rovers for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.

And the Tottenham youngster has delivered an honest verdict on his time on Wearside, admitting he was disappointed not to feature regularly under Jack Ross.

But Sterling believes that his brief spell at Sunderland will help him hit the ground running in South Yorkshire.

“I went on loan last season and didn’t play as much as I would have liked but I can use that experience and be ready to kick on this season,” said the 20-year-old, speaking to Doncaster Rovers’ official website.

“I’m hoping to be involved in more games and help the team.

“I’ve come here to play football and I can’t wait to get started on the pitch with the boys. I’m looking forward to getting into it.

“I want to show everyone I can compete at this level and I want to get some goals.

“I think being on loan before will be a big factor in helping me settling in quickly.

“This is my second loan so I feel quite comfortable settling in at senior level.

“Spurs have told me to get some independence and show the ability that they believe I have and be myself.”

Meanwhile, Portsmouth defender Lee Brown has played down the significance of their early season clash with the Black Cats.

The left-back is expecting a heated encounter at the Stadium of Light, but doesn’t feel the meeting will define the promotion race.

“It can be a ‘six-pointer’, but it’s also important to realise it’s very early days and you don’t want to fixate on one game," he said.

"I’m sure it will be a feisty game – as it has been whenever we’ve come up against them.