'Just 95 points to go!': Sunderland fans react to stunning Portsmouth victory
Sunderland picked up their first win of the League One campaign against Portsmouth – and fans were quick to express their delight at a positive performance.
First-half goals from Jordan Willis and Chris Maguire sealed victory for the Black Cats, who had fallen behind to Marcus Harness’ early effort.
And fans were delighted to see their side hit the winning trail – with special praise for a number of key men.
Here’s the best of the reaction from social media:
@aimeegordon_x said: “Power has been class today like”
@christianfors23 added: “Wykes done well to frustrate the opposition this game. Ozturk saving us again from an equalizer. Actually see a lot of positives from this game”
@JLambert55 posted: “Prince Alim having a stormer. Deluded Flanagan and Baldwin fans in shambles”
@Nelson23Dan tweeted: “Charlie Wyke > john marquis”
@LdoubleE_87 commented: “Decent win but still a way off from the performance I want to see. Let’s build on this win though. Maguire/McLaughlin MOtM for me.”
@paulbasnett10 added: “Well done Jack Ross credit were it is due”
@nathanoliver8 said: “Bit of a scrappy game, but 3 points! Keeper was class today”
@robinearle posted: “Fantastic result, Jack Ross brave to change things & got it right. Well done to the lads, always sweeter beating Pompey too”
@DavidFell85 commented: “5 points down, 95 to go!”
@gibbons23 added: “Great first league win of season. Hopefully lads can kick on from here. Still lots of improvement needed but definitely more positives from today”