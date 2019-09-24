Juan Sartori set for fresh move in Uruguay as Sunderland takeover approaches
Juan Sartori is set to launch a fresh assault on the Uruguayan political world - as his future with Sunderland remains uncertain.
Sartori, who holds a 20% stake in the Black Cats, mounted an unsuccessful bid for his homeland’s presidency earlier this year.
And while he was defeated in the National Party primary elections earlier this year, Sartori has now announced his desire to run for the Uruguayan senate.
Uruguayan newspaper El Pais claims that Sartori will be one of the National Party’s candidates for the senate - with elections set to be held in October.
The Sunderland co-owner is currently in New York where El Pais claim he is holding ‘private meetings’ over aiding climate change in Uruguay. This is set to be one of his key priorities should he become a senator.
Meanwhile, his long-term future with the Black Cats remains uncertain with a takeover of the club set to be completed in the near future.
John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek are set to take control of the club.
And it is unclear where Sartori will stand following the takeover, and whether he will dilute his shareholding or leave the club completely.
Elsewhere, Sheffield United have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Carabao Cup tie with Sunderland with David McGoldrick set to miss out.
“He won’t be available and he’ll be touch and go for the weekend,” said manager Chris Wilder.
“It’s a disappointing one for David because he’d have loved a goal, but his general overall play has been outstanding.”