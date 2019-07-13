Jordan Willis' reasons for joining Sunderland that Black Cats fans will love
Jordan Willis has revealed why he made the switch to the Stadium of Light after eight years with his boyhood club Coventry City, and why he decided to stay in League One despite attracting interest from Championship clubs.
Willis made over 200 appearances for the Sky Blues after progressing through the ranks and making his first-team debut at the age of just 17-years-old.
He also captained the club to the EFL Trophy in 2017 and helped them earn promotion via the League Two play-offs one season later.
The 24-year-old becomes Jack Ross’ third summer signing following arrivals of Conor McLaughlin and Lee Burge.
And, given Sunderland’s tender relationship with Coventry City, fans will love Willis’ reasoning behind rejecting fresh terms from manager Mark Robins to stay at the club for another season.
“I’m buzzing to be signing for a club of this stature,” Willis told the club’s website.
“When a club like Sunderland comes in for you, you just want to be part of the journey of getting them back to where they deserve to be.
“You dream of playing in front of big crowds as a kid, so I can’t wait to get started and get out on the pitch.”
Sunderland finished fifth in League One last season, missing out on promotion to the Championship in the play-off final against Charlton after a defensive lapse gifted Patrick Bauer a heart-breaking last minute winner – forcing Ross to look for defensive reinforcements in the summer.