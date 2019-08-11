Jon McLaughlin knows what Sunderland fans and Jack Ross won't accept post-Ipswich Town
Jon McLaughlin has spoken out following Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town at Portman Road in League One yesterday.
Jack Ross’ side fell behind to a first-half Luke Garbutt goal but battled back with Lynden Gooch’s strike leveling the match in the second-half.
The result was the Black Cats’ second tie of the new campaign, having played out an opening day 1-1 draw against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.
Speaking to safc.com, the stopper, who is in the last year of his contract, said: “It’s not a bad point.
“To come here to a team who are coming down from the Championship and are going to be very competitive this year.
“If you look at the result and take everything else out of the equation, you’d probably say that that’s a decent point.”
And the 31-year-old one-time Scotland international was crystal clear in his assessment of his side’s disappointing first-half display but remained upbeat that his side had battled back.
“For us, there’s a lot more to it than that after our start to the campaign last week, and then the way we played first-half, we really were lacking a lot in all departments.
“Most importantly effort and desire, which the manager and fans won’t accept, so it was good to see us turn that around in the second half and put in a much stronger performance. We looked a match for Ipswich Town at home when we’d got yourself back in the game.”