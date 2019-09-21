Joel Asoro makes a candid admission over his Sunderland exit as he relives his Wearside spell
Joel Asoro has made a candid admission over his Sunderland exit - hinting that his decision may not have been the correct one.
The 20-year-old left the Stadium of Light last summer, making a £2million move to Championship side Swansea City after impressing under Chris Coleman.
But after finding his first-team chances at the Liberty Stadium limited, Asoro was farmed out on loan to Dutch side Groningen in the summer.
And the Swede has voiced his frustration at the lack of opportunities afforded to him at the Swans - while hinting that his decision may have been an incorrect one.
Speaking to Fox Sports in the Netherlands, Asoro said: “Last season I didn’t really play much. I’m not really happy about it, but it is what it is.
“Sometimes it’s the right step, sometimes maybe not. But you learn from it.”
The striker spent just three years at the Stadium of Light, having managed to force his way into the first-team squad towards the end of his time on Wearside.
Asoro moved from his native Sweden to the North East while still a teenager, and admitted it was a tricky transition.
“I moved when I was 15, which is quite young,” he added.
“It was a good opportunity for me to get some good football.
“It was hard, but I had my Mum with me which made it a bit easier to get into it.”
Just two years into his time with the Black Cats, Asoro was handed a Premier League debut against Middlesbrough - an experience hs still struggles to comprehend.
“It was fantastic - I will never forget that day,” admitted the youngster.
“I was so happy.
“I haven’t got words to describe it, when I remember it I just keep smiling.”
Asoro’s temporary move to the Eredivise was something of a surprise, but he has now explained his motivations behind the season-long switch.
“I wanted to play and get more football.
“I knew the coach already so I knew the way they wanted to play, like direct football and stuff like that.
“I wanted to be a part of that.”