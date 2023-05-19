News you can trust since 1873
Jay Matete’s Plymouth message ahead of Sunderland return after League One promotion

Jay Matete has thanked Plymouth Argyle for a memorable time at the club ahead of his return to Sunderland.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:15 BST

The 22-year-old midfielder made 19 League One appearances during a loan spell at Home Park, after joining the club in January, as The Pilgrims, managed by Steven Schumacher, were promoted as champions.

Matete will now return to Sunderland, where he has three years left on his contract, and will be part of the Black Cats’ pre-season plans.

The midfielder has taken to Twitter to thank Plymouth for his time at the club, posting: “Thank you Plymouth Argyle for a memorable time at the club.

“To become champions was a special and unforgettable feeling. Home Park was bouncing every weekend thanks to you Janners. Wish the club all the best in the Championship.”

Matete has made 25 senior appearances for Sunderland since joining the club from Fleetwood for a six-figure fee in January last year.

