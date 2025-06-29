Habib Diarra is set to replace Jobe Bellingham at Sunderland in a £30million deal – but do the numbers suggest an upgrade?

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg in what will be a club-record £30million transfer, including add-ons. The Senegal international is set to become the most expensive player in Sunderland’s history.

With Diarra now expected to undergo a medical on Wearside in the coming days, comparisons with Bellingham are inevitable. Both are 21 or under, athletic central midfielders with attacking instincts, and were used in box-to-box roles last season – Bellingham primarily as a left-sided No 8 for Sunderland in the Championship, Diarra as a right-sided No 8 in Ligue 1 under Liam Rosenior. So, how do their 2024-25 seasons stack up statistically?

Goal threat and attacking output

In 38 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg, Diarra scored seven goals in 2,969 minutes, averaging 0.21 goals per 90 minutes. Bellingham, by contrast, scored five goals in 46 Championship appearances (4,363 minutes), averaging 0.10 per 90. Diarra also averaged 1.97 shots per game with a 9.0% conversion rate, compared to Bellingham’s 1.35 shots per game at a slightly lower 7.7% conversion.

Expected goals (xG) data supports this difference: Diarra posted 0.12 xG per 90, Bellingham just 0.10. The Frenchman not only gets into better scoring areas, but does so more frequently and against higher-calibre opposition.

Notably, Diarra ended the Ligue 1 campaign with nine goal involvements – the same as Chelsea-linked Malick Fofana and Monaco wonderkid Eliesse Ben Seghir – despite playing in one of the youngest squads in Europe. Strasbourg finished 7th, their second-best league finish this century, and just four points off third.

Creativity and passing contribution

Diarra created more chances overall, recording 1.13 key passes per 90 minutes and averaging 0.12 assists. His expected assists (xA) rate of 0.11 per 90 again eclipses Bellingham’s, who managed just 0.60 key passes per 90, with 0.06 assists and 0.04 xA.

His chance creation ratio of 1.84 places him third among all U21 midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues, behind only PSG’s Désiré Doué and Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. That puts him ahead of Barcelona’s Fermín López and even Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

In terms of progressive passing, Diarra averaged 4.55 completed progressive passes per game, while Bellingham registered 4.29. The Strasbourg man also attempted more passes into the final third – 9.71 per 90 compared to Bellingham’s 8.58 – although Jobe completed those at a higher rate (83.6% vs Diarra’s 72.1%). Diarra also played more passes into the box per game (2.09 vs 1.64), though again, Bellingham had the higher success rate (52.3% vs 45.0%).

Ball-carrying and pressure resistance

Bellingham’s standout physical trait last season was his ability to progress play with the ball at his feet. He completed 2.14 progressive runs per 90 minutes – higher than Diarra’s 1.80. While Diarra was more active in forward zones, Bellingham dropped deeper to receive, carry and release under pressure.

Diarra still posted 61 progressive carries across the league campaign – two more than Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo managed in the Premier League. He also ranks in the top 8% of midfielders in Europe’s big five leagues for carries into the penalty area, showing his ability to affect games close to goal.

In terms of total touches per 90, Diarra had fewer (54.2 vs 61.7), but more of those came in the attacking third. Diarra operated almost entirely in the right-hand channel, regularly overlapping or underlapping his winger, whereas Bellingham had a more fluid left-sided role, receiving deeper and recycling possession more conservatively.

Defensive metrics

Diarra averaged more defensive duels (5.24 per 90 compared to Bellingham’s 4.83), but the former Sunderland man had a higher success rate (65.4% vs 63.0%) and made twice as many interceptions (4.06 vs 2.03). Bellingham also won more aerial duels (47.5%) than Diarra (42.1%), highlighting his edge in reading danger and regaining possession.

What the numbers suggest is that Bellingham offered more defensive discipline and anticipation, while Diarra leaned more into ball-winning and aggressive pressing higher up the pitch. That said, Diarra is not a destroyer in the traditional sense. He averaged just 1.3 defensive actions per 90 last season – ranking ninth for that metric in the Strasbourg squad. He presses aggressively and commits early but relies on teammates to sweep behind him.

The Echo’s verdict on Habib Diarra for £30m

Diarra’s numbers are eye-catching. He outperformed Bellingham in goals, assists, xG, xA, key passes and progressive passing – and did so in a tougher division, against stronger opponents. His ability to contribute in the final third is markedly more developed, and his data suggests a player comfortable with high-tempo transitions, breaking lines, and making things happen around the box.

Bellingham, on the other hand, remains an elite ball-carrier and off-ball operator. He reads the game better defensively and is more measured in possession. But if Sunderland are looking to evolve their midfield to suit the demands of the Premier League – faster ball movement, more direct attacking play, and high-energy pressing – then Diarra’s profile is a natural progression.

Sunderland have parted with one of the most exciting young talents in English football – but in Habib Diarra, they’ve secured a player arguably further along in his development and already proven at a higher level. At £30million, it’s a gamble, but a calculated one. If Diarra adapts quickly to the Premier League, it could prove a masterstroke. The only question now is how Régis Le Bris chooses to deploy him – on the right or left of midfield, and in what specific role within his system.

The only question now is how Régis Le Bris chooses to deploy him – and whether Sunderland’s midfield shape evolves to suit Premier League demands. Diarra could continue in his familiar role as a right-sided No 8, with Enzo Le Fée operating from the left and Dan Neil – or a new signing – anchoring as the No 6. But there’s also a real possibility that Le Bris tweaks his system entirely. Rather than using a traditional holding midfielder, a box-to-box runner and an advanced No 8 – as he often did last season – Le Bris may pivot to two deeper midfielders with one more advanced creator ahead. That structural shift could offer more security against higher-quality opposition. It all makes Sunderland’s midfield one of the most intriguing areas to watch heading into pre-season – and there’s still plenty of time for the picture to evolve.