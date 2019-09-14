Jake Clarke-Salter reveals the surprising truth behind his Sunderland loan spell
Jake Clarke-Salter has delivered a surprising verdict on his Sunderland loan spell – after he endured a difficult time at the Stadium of Light.
The Chelsea youngster teamed-up with the Black Cats in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign as they looked to stave off relegation from the Championship.
And in what was ultimately an unsuccessful battle against the drop, Clarke-Salter failed to deliver the impact he desired – and was sent-off twice in just 11 appearances on Wearside.
But the 21-year-old has delivered a surprisingly positive verdict on his time with Sunderland, claiming that the negative experiences in the North East helped define him as a player.
Indeed, he has revealed that he actually believes his stint with the club proved to be the most beneficial of his loan moves.
“I’ve been at a few loan clubs,” he said, speaking to The Independent.
“Last season being in Holland and now Birmingham. It’s nice to experience different areas and different cultures but I’m a London boy so being away from home from about 18 can be difficult at times.
“I learned the most at Sunderland,” he continued.
“I feel I went as a boy and now I’m a man. I got that mental toughness.
“The team were struggling and, at the time, it’s not the greatest, but the game is full of ups and downs no matter what type of player you are.
“I’ve experienced injuries, red cards, and learnt from my mistakes.”