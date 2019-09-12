Jack Ross on when Sunderland fans can expect to see Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock in action
Jack Ross hopes that Joel Lynch could be in contention to make his Sunderland debut next weekend.
The centre-back will feature alongside deadline day signing Laurens De Bock on Monday, when the U23s take on Middlesbrough.
That means neither are likely to feature when Rotherham visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, but Lynch could be pushing to feature in the squad when the Black Cats travel to Bolton Wanderers.
De Bock, who was frozen out at Leeds United over the summer, will likely have to wait a little longer for his first appearance.
Sunderland do have a Carabao Cup fixture against Sheffield United this month, four days after the trip to Bolton.
“Laurens De Bock and Joel Lynch will play for the U23s on Monday,” Ross said.
“They’re still a little bit behind fitness wise but they’re getting ever closer.
“That will certainly bring Joel a lot closer, he’s been with us a bit longer [than Laurens] and has had a couple of bounce games here.
“That’s helped him.
“Laurens hadn’t trained with a group for a long time, from towards the end of his time at Leeds over the summer, so he’s a little bit further behind.
“Joel will hopefully get 90 minutes on the Monday and then heading towards the weekend, he would be starting to be pretty much available.
“Laurens will be a little bit behind that.”
When fit, De Bock brings extensive top tier and European pedigree, but Ross insists that his arrival will not limited opportunities for talented youngster Denver Hume.
“We were very clear before we got Laurens in that we didn’t want to recruit a player of similar age and experience to Denver, because we didn’t to block his pathway,” he said.
“This season, when’s he been fit, played and played well, he’s continued to play.
“He’ll continue to do that, at the moment he’s in possession [of the shirt]. He’s one of our own players, I want him to do well, but we needed competition in that area to push him.
“It doesn’t change the dynamics that much other than it gives us another natural option on that side of the pitch.”