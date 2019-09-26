Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

And the Black Cats boss says criticism is part of the football industry and he has a thick enough skin to deal with it and carry on with his aim of trying to win promotion.

Sunderland, fresh from beating Sheffield United 1-0 away in the Carabao Cup, face another quick turnaround with MK Dons the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Ross came under fire from sections of the away support last weekend midway through the drab 1-1 draw at Bolton, with chants of ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ when he replaced Chris Maguire with Charlie Wyke before a section of fans joined in - albeit briefly - with a chant from the Bolton end of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’.

Promotion-chasing Sunderland have drawn four out of nine League One games 1-1, draws having cost Sunderland automatic promotion last season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When quizzed on how he had since processed that, Ross reflected: “It doesn’t have any impact upon how I do the job is maybe the best way to describe it, rather than be blase and make a throwaway comment about ‘oh it doesn’t bother me’ - it is probably best to say it doesn’t impact how I do the job.

“From day one since I came here I have put a huge amount into this and the drive and determination to bring success will remain the same, the consistency of what we do, will remain the same.

“Last night [at Sheffield United], there is no part of that that makes me say ‘yeah that is satisfying on the back of Saturday’ - it is not, it is about the players and staff getting their rewards for the work they do.

“It is modern day football. The turnaround between being praised and criticised is so quick not just for me, for every other manager involved in football.

“It is okay, it is part of the industry.

“If you can’t deal with it, then you are probably in the wrong job.