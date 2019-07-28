Jack Ross verdict on goal-shy Sunderland's lack of cutting edge
Jack Ross is confident goal-shy Sunderland will find their cutting edge in front of goal ahead of the new League One campaign kicking off next weekend.
The Black Cats failed to find the net in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Heerenveen, their third consecutive pre-season game without a goal.
Sunderland did hit the woodwork and created chances though, leaving Ross relaxed about the lack of goals to date.
Ross did, however, stress that Sunderland need to be more ruthless - and says it is the responsibility of the whole team.
Sunderland were missing several forwards against Heerenveen with Charlie Wyke injured, Duncan Watmore nursing a tight thigh and Chris Maguire not involved either.
New signing Marc McNulty came on as a second half sub.
“You never want to ignore any areas you can improve upon,” said Ross.
“Pre-season would trouble me more if you don’t see signs that we are trying to do things the right way.
“There is a collective responsibility for us to be more ruthless.
“The second game in Portugal and again on Saturday evening we should score. That is an onus on the whole team, the whole squad, if we weren’t making those chances I would accept it was worrying.
“But we have still managed to create within the games, set pieces or open play, and that gives me confidence that we can do it.
“We were missing a lot of players in the final third too, who would have either started or come on.”