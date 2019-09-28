Jack Ross verdict on Max Power and Luke O'Nien's stunning goals in Sunderland's 2-1 win over MK Dons

Max Power celebrates his goal.

Power curled home a sublime goal from outside the penalty area from a tight angle before O’Nien lofted the ball over Lee Nicholls put the Black Cats in a commanding position at half-time.

Jordan Bowery bundled home for MK Dons after the break, a poor goal for Sunderland - still waiting for that first league clean sheet - to concede.

But Ross’ side saw the game out effectively, Joel Lynch the star man on his first league start for the club, alongside skipper for the day Jordan Willis.

Sunderland are fifth in League One, five points off the top of the table in what is proving to be another extremely competitive division.

On the stunning goals, Ross reflected: “Max has the attributes to do that and the ability to do it. “He works really hard at it both within training and post training with other staff.

“It's just making sure we have him high enough up the park where he can affect the game in that way and he did that throughout the match today.

“I think he may be frustrated he didn't score more. He was in good areas, both from set-pieces and also from open play.

“I'm delighted for him because I think him doing that is why we were so delighted to bring him to the club in the first place.”

When pressed on which was the better goal, Ross added: “Max's. We've spoken about Max's goal but it was an outstanding finish. To hit the ball coming from that side of the pitch takes a lot of ability.

“Luke - I always think Luke might create a goal or score from playing in that position because he's got that ability to find himself in the right place.

“He's actually an unbelievably good finisher for a guy that's not a striker. He works really hard at it and his dedication to it and improvement in the past year as a football has been huge.