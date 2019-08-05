Jack Ross set to step up pursuit for new Sunderland left back
Sunderland manager Jack Ross will continue his efforts to land a new left-sided player this week.
The Black Cats are short on options after the summer departures of Reece James and Bryan Oviedo.
Denver Hume had a difficult start to the season against Oxford United and though Ross has a huge amount of faith in the youngster, he wants to add competition.
“We would like someone in in that area,” he said.
“You can see we have good depth in other areas but it is important for us to have another option and competition for Denver so we will continue to work on that over the coming days.
“We have already worked hard on that regard on the possibility Bryan would leave so it was a case of knowing exactly who would work for us within the parameters of the club as well.”
Speaking last week, Ross said he could turn to the loan market.
“Possibly [look at the loan market],” he said.
“once the Championship and Premier League window closes I would think there'll be a benefit to the clubs outside because they will have players they want to move on.
“If it is a loan, a longer term one like Marc's would be preferable, where the player commits to you for a year and it becomes like they've moved to the club.
“I'm not ruling it out, I've always said that I prefer players to come permanently, but we'd be open to it.”