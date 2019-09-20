Jack Ross reveals why Stewart Donald deserves praise ahead of FPP Sunderland takeover

Ross was appointed Sunderland boss last summer following relegation from the Championship, Stewart Donald & Co taking charge after buying the club from Ellis Short in a deal worth £40million.

The Black Cats are set to be taken over by an American consortium containing John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek – whom Ross admits he has been involved in various dialogues with.

A deal is close and could be announced in the coming days. Donald and Charlie Methven will, however, continue to help run the club day-to-day.

Stewart Donald watches the Rotherham United game on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light.

And Ross feels the current regime deserve huge credit.

“Modern football is tough because a lot of big expectations are placed upon club owners,” reflected Ross.

“The expectations to chase dreams and chase success in a very quick way can lend themselves to decisions being made that are perhaps incorrect.

“Maybe in the fullness of time, people might take a step back and look at what’s happened here in the last 15 or 16 months since Stewart took ownership, and maybe understand how important that has been for the club.

“It has stabilised the club, and ensured it didn’t go in a wrong direction.

“If this [takeover] does go ahead, people will maybe reflect on that and understand that he has played an important role in the club continuing to move forward in the right direction.

“I can’t speak for whoever might take charge of the club, but the conversations to date would suggest there will be a sustainable approach given to try to grow the club in the right way.”

Ross added: “One of the reasons to come to the club, not the only reason but definitely one of the factors, was that I liked Stewart from minute one.