Jack Ross reveals when injured Sunderland players are likely to return to action
Jack Ross is hoping that Charlie Wyke and Max Power could make their comeback from injury against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.
Sunderland travel to the Wham Stadium on Tuesday for the Carabao Cup first round tie.
Wyke has been missing for the Black Cats since their return from a pre-season training camp in Portugal, where he featured in both games but picked up an ankle knock.
Power made his return against Belenenses during that camp, and also played just under 10 minutes in the final pre-season friendly against Eredivisie side Heerenveen.
However, he missed much of the pre-season training schedule and so missed out on the squad for the opening League One game against Oxford United.
“Charlie is not far away really, I’m actually hoping he might be available for Accrington on Tuesday,” Ross said.
“With Max, he missed a really good chunk of pre-season so we’d always kind of pencilled in Accrington.
“He’s getting there.”
Duncan Watmore will not be fit for the clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon after suffering a recurrence of the thigh problem that affected his pre-season campaign.
Ethan Robson also has a thigh issue and will not be available for either of the next two games.
“Ethan will probably be another couple of weeks,” Ross said.
“Duncan could be a week or two.”
In more positive news, Aiden McGeady is likely to be involved at Portman Road after coming through another week of full training.
“Aiden has done a full week training so is more or less back up to full speed now,” Ross said.