Jack Ross reveals the transfer and injury latest as Sunderland miss out on FOUR left-back targets on deadline day

Jack Ross admits Sunderland have been frustrated in the search for a left back

The Black Cats boss had hoped that the additional three weeks for League One sides to sign players would allow him to swoop for players not able to land moves to clubs in the top tiers.

He has been keen to add competition and cover for Denver Hume after the departures of Reece James and Bryan Oviedo in the summer.

Hume has had a tough start to the season, taken off at half-time against Ipswich Town.

Conor McLaughlin deputised against Accrington Stanley and gave a penalty away before Sunderland eventually ran out 3-1 winners.

Ross admitted it ‘was not entirely fair’ on the Northern Irishman and said the club were continuing to work hard in order to make a breakthrough.

“We’re still trying to get the right one in,” he said.

“We suffered a little bit, the Championship and Premier League window shut last week, we had four we believed we had a chance of getting and they all moved to Championship club.

“It was one of those days for us.

“We knew it was unlikely but could happen and it did happen. It’s not back to the drawing board, we’re been working hard at it and it’s an area of the pitch where we know we need more options.

“We saw that tonight, in fairness to Conor McLaughlin we’re asking him to play out of position for us. He’s doing OK but it’s not entirely fair on him.”

The importance of making that addition was underlined when Hume was ruled out of this cup win with a groin problem.

He could feature against Portsmouth on Saturday, providing he is able to return to training later in the week.

Dylan McGeouch, also injured, is a doubt.

“Denver has a slight groin problem, he should hopefully train towards the end of this week,” Ross said.

“Duncan and Ethan will still be out.

“The two from Saturday have a chance.

“Dylan has an ankle problem, it was still pretty sore yesterday and this morning.