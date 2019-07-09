Jack Ross reveals the latest on Dylan McGeouch's Sunderland future

Jack Ross wants to keep Dylan McGeouch despite interest from north of the border

McGeouch has been the subject of regular transfer speculation this summer after a stop-start first campaign on Wearside.

Aberdeen have held a strong interest as they look to bolster their ranks for their Europa League qualifying campaign.

The Scottish midfielder admitted after missing out on the play-off final squad that he had a big decision to make this summer.

Ross, however, wants to keep him at the club and also believes that McGeouch now wants to stay.

“Dylan had a frustrating season last season in terms of wanting to come and be a success, play more regularly,” Ross said.

“Him and I had dialogue through the course of the season and dialogue again through the close season period. I didn’t want to lose him.

“I still feel as if he’s got something to offer here but equally you need that to work on both sides,” he added.

“But as a player he wants to try and prove he can be a success here, so it’s a pretty straightforward one then. At the moment that’s how the situation is, I didn’t want him to leave and he wants to prove himself here.”

McGeouch signalled his intent to prove his worth this season by extending his deal for another year.

Reece James, of course, did the same shortly before moving to Doncaster Rovers.

“Both Reece and Dylan, they had options in their contract at their discretion,” he said.

“They both chose to exercise those, and then Reece had an opportunity to move quite quickly after that he felt was right for him, and obviously with us having players in that position it was quite simple.

“So with Dylan, in terms of committing himself and when I’ve spoken to him, he’s determined to be a success.

“You never know for certain how a season will pan out but he’s certainly got the ability, it’s just ensuring we get the best from him and that’s what we’ll try and do.”