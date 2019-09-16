Jack Ross reveals injury latest ahead of Sunderland v Rotherham United clash
Jack Ross has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Rotherham United on Tuesday night.
Fresh from the 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley at the weekend, the Black Cats are back in League One action at the Stadium of Light tomorrow.
Speaking ahead of the game, Ross said: “Duncan Watmore is still missing, Charlie Wyke is back from suspension, he had a little ankle injury but has returned to training.
“As things stand we have no fresh concerns.
“A couple played at the weekend who had been carrying injuries, we will see how they are in terms of playing another game in quick succession.
“We are in relatively good health as a squad.”
Sunderland are looking to build on the win at the Wham Stadium.