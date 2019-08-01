Jack Ross reveals how he reacted to Sunderland's summer takeover talk
Jack Ross has revealed how he reacted to the latest round of Sunderland takeover claims – which he admits played on his mind over the summer months.
The Black Cats were locked in talks with a consortium led by businessman Mark Campbell for several weeks – before hopes of a deal faded.
And Ross admits that there was period over the summer where the talks took priority in his mind.
But his strong relationship with Stewart Donald – and a realisation that such decisions were out of his control – saw Ross park those thoughts.
“I don’t know, If I’m honest,” said Ross, when asked if clarity on a takeover was near.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“I’ve always said that Stewart and I maintain a good relationship in terms of communication, but at the same time I’m respectful that there are parts of the club that are under his domain and that affect much more his decision making.
“I think I did have a period in the summer where, because I care a lot about the club and how we move forward, that – I wouldn’t say I was overly-concerned about it, but it dominated a lot of my thought process.
“But you have to put it to the side and understand that it isn’t really my area or my domain.
“Once I made peace with that, I’m comfortable knowing that everything continues as is until I’m told otherwise.
“In fairness, I am kept relatively up to date and I know Stewart is quite open in terms of how he communicates it.”