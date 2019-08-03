Jack Ross reveals his Sunderland captain after George Honeyman's Hull City move
Jack Ross has revealed Grant Leadbitter will captain the side this season.
Leadbitter takes the armband following the sale of George Honeyman to Hull City. Leadbitter didn’t start the 1-1 draw with Oxford United but Ross says his new skipper has a big role to play.
Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin was captain for the visit of Oxford to the Stadium of Light today, with Leadbitter named on the bench.
Ross said: “Grant Leadbitter will take the captaincy on, he will assume that role and responsibility.
“He is more than happy to do so, he will play a lot of games for us this season.
“It was not an easy decision to leave him out today but the midfield two did well.
“Jon wearing the armband today was because Grant didn’t start the game.”
Sunderland travel to Ipswich Town next Saturday in League One.