Jack Ross reacts to Jack Baldwin's impressive Sunderland comeback in cup upset
Jack Ross said Jack Baldwin’s excellent display against Burnley was testament to the player’s professionalism.
Baldwin played his first competitive minutes of the season against an expensively assembled and richly experienced frontline, impressing in a shock 3-1 win for the Black Cats. It was only the second time this season that Baldwin has been part of a matchday squad.
The arrival of Joel Lynch only increases the competition for places and Ross had admitted last week that the 26-year-old may want to look elsewhere for regular football.
He also said, however, that he would have no issues should the player choose to stay.
That was due to Baldwin’s exemplary attitude around the club and his response on Tuesday night was an embodiment of that.
“I thought he was terrific,” Ross said.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“I know it makes it sound as if everything is rosy and nice at the club and there’s no problems, but the truth is I have a very good group to work with.
“Jack has had no gametime but has applied himself everyday, no qualms about his training.
“In fact, his attitude and willingness to do extra and work more and more with the coaches individually has remained there.
“I think for him to get back in tonight and produce that performance is testament to his own standards and commitment levels.”
Ross also said he was ‘delighted’ for Will Grigg, who marked his improving form with a well-taken goal to get his side level just before the interval.