Jack Ross reacts to George Honeyman's 'surprise' Hull City move and his plans for Sunderland captaincy
Jack Ross has confirmed George Honeyman is on the verge of a move to Hull City - and says the move came out of the blue.
The Sunderland skipper is having his medical today ahead of a move to the Championship side, in a deal worth up to between £400,000 and £500,000.
Ross says the Black Cats are well stocked for attacking midfielders but conceded they would look to bring in another defender down the left following Bryan Oviedo’s move.
On Honeyman’s move, Ross, said: “It was a surprise, it wasn’t something we anticipated happening.
“I spoke to George last night and sometimes you have to make big decisions. For George, it was a busy day, a lot for him to process.
“It was a surprise, we didn’t think anything was imminent or on the horizon. Although we feel a lot more stable this summer you will get these bumps along the way.”
Asked whether he would get the money to spend, Ross said the club was already well stocked with forward players but would be looking to bring in another left-back after Oviedo’s exit.
Sunderland have effectively been operating a one in, one out policy.
Ross said: “Positionally, we have a number of players that can play in that area of the pitch. In Bryan’s area, it is a position we would look at.”
On the captaincy, Ross added: “He is just having his medical today. I would be reluctant to get too far ahead. When it is confirmed then we will look at it properly from there.”