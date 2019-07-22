Jack Ross reacts to Elliot Embleton's impressive form as Sunderland youngster takes his chance
Jack Ross has hailed Elliot Embleton for his ‘terrific’ contribution in pre-season so far.
Embleton shone in Sunderland’s narrow pre-season defeat to Belenenses on Saturday night, playing as part of a front three and laying on a number of chances for his team-mates.He also came within inches of scoring early in the second half, making a late run into the box and forcing a fine save from the opposition goalkeeper.
Ross is eager for his side to improve their finishing but he was pleased with the creativity on show and Embleton was central to that.
“I thought the balance up front was really good,” Ross said.
“I was pleased with Will, Duncan was really good and Elliot has been terrific since he came back for pre-season.
“You can see what he provides in the final third.
“I was pleased with that.”
Embleton told safc.com on Saturday that he was pleased to have his future finally sorted.
“I’m very happy,” he said.
“It dragged on for a while but now I can concentrate on the football and getting into the team.”
The young midfielder had a hugely successful loan at Grimsby Town last season and hopes that can act as a springboard for the current campaign.
“I’ve been at Sunderland since I was six, at least ten of those years in the Premier League.
“The facilities are unbelievable, going to Grimsby, they’re not as well off and you just have to get on with it, put yourself in an environment where you might not feel as comfortable, I think I did well.”