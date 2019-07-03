Jack Ross reacts after making his second Sunderland summer signing
Sunderland boss Jack Ross says he is ‘delighted’ to add Lee Burge to his squad.
The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light following his release from Coventry City.
Burge will provide competition for Jon McLaughlin, player of the season last year.
McLaughlin has been linked with a move to the Championship but Chairman Stewart Donald insisted that the club do not want to sell.
Ross needed to strengthen his goalkeeping ranks after the departures of Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek.
“I’m delighted to welcome Lee to Sunderland AFC,” Ross said.
“It was an area we were looking to strengthen, and as you can see from his record, he boasts a wealth of experience within the Football League.
“Throughout the last 12 months we have worked hard to bring the right type of players to the club, and I’m sure Lee will fit seamlessly into the group.”
Burge made over 100 appearances for Coventry.