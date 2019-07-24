Jack Ross reacts after landing Marc McNulty on season-long loan
Jack Ross says that Marc McNulty brings a ‘wealth of experience’ to his Sunderland squad.
McNulty joins from Reading on a season-long loan, after the Black Cats beat Charlton Athletic to his signature.
“Marc arrives with a wealth of experience in the EFL and an impressive goalscoring record,” Ross said.
“He understands the expectation that comes with playing for a club of this size, and he is ready to work hard and embrace that challenge. I’m sure he will be a valuable addition to the squad and have a big impact over the course of the 2019-20 season.”
McNulty struggled after joinign the Royals last summer but impressed on loan at Hibs, and had a remarkable scoring record at Coventry City.
He could feature against Heerenveen on Saturday night.
The Dutch side face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with kick-off at 7pm.