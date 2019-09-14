Jack Ross praises these two key attributes after Sunderland's 3-1 victory at Accrington Stanley
Jack Ross has heaped praise on his ‘clinical and ruthless’ Sunderland squad after a convincing 3-1 win away at Accrington Stanley.
The Black Cats fell behind early on to a Jordan Clark goal but a sublime Lynden Gooch volley two minutes later saw them level.
Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty scored within ten minutes of each other to see Sunderland 3-1 up at half-time, the Black Cats comfortably saw out the second half.
Sunderland now fifth, two points off the top with a game in hand.
Ross said: “We have had a lot of experience of coming here, we know what a difficult venue it is and a team in good form recently.
“Every time the squad was asked questions recently they had responded and they did that again today.
“Just got to win the game, it sounds a simple answer.
“Score a fourth the game becomes really comfortable for us but we are playing a team that never throws the towel in, they will always have a go.
“We were asked questions, we dealt with them. We always carried a threat.”
Sunderland’s finishing was clinical, McGeady again scoring against Stanley.
Ross said: “We rely on that individual quality at times, as do other teams in this league, we have seen him produce those finishes consistently.
“In forward areas we were clinical and ruthless.
“All our forward players, I was critical of them privately in the confines of the ground after the Peterborough game, but in forward areas today we were good.”