Jack Ross pays glowing tribute to George Honeyman as he completes Hull City move

George Honeyman has joined Hull City

Honeyman has signed a three-year deal to step up to the Championship.

The Sunderland midfielder made almost 100 appearances for the club where he came through the academy ranks, taking the captain’s armband last season and twice leading the team out at Wembley.

The campaign ultimately ended in disappointment, but Ross has hailed his professionalism and attitude.

“In football, it's the nature of the game that players move on managers move on,” Ross said.

“It's often said that it's acquaintances not friends you have in the game.

“But I had a really good relationship with George, I really enjoyed working with him. What he took on last season, particularly in the early part of my time here because it wasn't an easy place to be for the players, there was a huge amount of upheaval and uncertainty, a lot of them were probably low confidence wise.

“He bought into what we were trying to do very early and helped me drive that forward,” he added.

“I'll always be grateful to him for that and I think he can look back at what he's achieved here with pride.

“Going from academy graduate to first team player to captain, handling the disappointment of the relegations and trying to drive the club back.”

Honeyman’s place in the side and role as captain was heavily debated throughout the campaign, though Ross stood firmly behind his decision and intended to keep him as club captain again this season.

“It [criticism] goes with the territory and sometimes unfairly,” Ross said.

“People will have their opinion of the player and that is part of the job, but the one thing that can never be questioned is George's character.