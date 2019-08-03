Jack Ross on left-back pursuit and whether Sunderland will look to the loan market

Jack Ross is searching for a left back to strengthen his options

Ross is happy with the options in his squad but feels that the departures of Reece James and Bryan Oviedo has left him light on the left.

Pre-season saw Lynden Gooch filling in at wing-back, while Tom Flanagan has played left-back on a number of occasions in his career.

It’s a difficult balance for Ross, who is determined to ensure Denver Hume gets the chance to establish himself.

“Possibly [look at the loan market],” Ross said.

“Once the Championship and Premier League window closes I would think there'll be a benefit to the clubs outside because they will have players they want to move on.

“If it is a loan, a longer term one like Marc's would be preferable, where the player commits to you for a year and it becomes like they've moved to the club.

“I'm not ruling it out, I've always said that I prefer players to come permanently, but we'd be open to it.

“At the moment it's the only area we feel we need to address,” he added.

“The reason we haven't already is because we were in a similar situation last summer where we thought Bryan would leave the club.

“We had Denver's emergence and we brought Reece James to the club, which put us in the position of having three for the position which wasn't ideal.

“I didn't know with certainty whether Bryan would move on, which he has done now so we can accelerate that process.

“Denver I've high hopes for and I want to push him, but obviously we need competition for places and an alternative for lack of form or an injury.

“I would like to bring in another left-sided player and I think we'll be able to do that.

“I don't see us paying big fees or big wages.

“We've got a couple that we like, we're just weighing it up in terms of what would fit with us.