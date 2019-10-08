Jack Ross leaves Sunderland as Stewart Donald reacts to reports takeover has collapsed
Jack Ross has been sacked by Sunderland in a dramatic afternoon on Wearside as Stewart Donald moved to clarify the takeover situation.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 16:04 pm
According to reports in a national newspaper, Stewart Donald’s takeover talks with the American consortium is off but the owner has stressed he remains committed to bringing investment to the club and would provide a further update in the coming days.
Shortly after that news broke Ross was sacked as manager, with James Fowler taking temporary charge of the Leasing.com Trophy clash against Grimsby Town tonight at the Stadium of Light.
